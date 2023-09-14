Watch: Jogging In Saree, Slippers, Mamata Banerjee's Insta Post From Spain

With a smartwatch on her wrist, the West Bengal Chief Minister was seen jogging in a saree and slippers

It was a "refreshing morning" for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Spain's Madrid as she went for a jog in a saree and slippers, the message sent is "Stay fit, stay healthy!"

Ms Banerjee was jogging alongside members of her entourage in a park in Madrid. She shared the video on Instagram with the caption, "Refreshing morning. A nice jog can energise you for the day ahead. Stay fit, stay healthy everyone!"

With a smartwatch on her wrist, the West Bengal Chief Minister was seen jogging in a saree and slippers. The West Bengal Chief Minister is known to walk on the treadmill every day. In a video from 2019, she was seen out on a jog in the hills of Darjeeling. She went on a 10-kilometre jog along with her team members.

In another video shared by Ms Banerjee, she is playing a tune on the accordion, a box-shaped musical instrument, in a park and said, "Music is forever; Music should grow and mature with you, following you right on up until you die."

According to reports Mamata Banerjee will be meeting the President of La Liga, a popular Spanish Football league, today and a football agreement is on the cards.

La Liga is one of the most pupular professional sports league globally and was founded in 1929. Popular football teams like FC Barcelona , Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla FC are part of La Liga.