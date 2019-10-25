Watch: Mamata Banerjee Jogs 10 km With Entourage In Hills Of Darjeeling

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee went on a 10-kilometre jog in Darjeeling.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is known to walk on the treadmill everyday. But for the first time, she was seen out on a jog in the hills of Darjeeling on Thursday. She went on a 10-kilometre jog along with her entourage and journalists to create awareness on conservation.

During the entire exercise, the Chief Minister kept close tabs on the Maharashtra and Haryana assembly election results. She has however, so far, not reacted on the outcome.

Ms Banerjee, 64, marched the entire 5-km stretch - the downhill route from Kurseong to Mahanadi area - and uphill route back to mark International Day of Climate Action.

During the march, she interacted with the locals and spoke about environment conservation and keeping the greenery intact. Earlier in the day, she had tweeted about the need for environment conservation.

"On the International Day of Climate Action, let us all solemnly pledge to make every effort to conserve the environment and save our planet. Save Green, Stay Clean," she tweeted.

One of the journalists who jogged with the Chief Minister said the return journey was a mix of jogging and walking.

Ms Banerjee returns from Darjeeling to Kolkata this evening.

(With inputs from PTI)

