Watch: ISRO's new video shows Chandrayaan's rover changing course on Moon

Breaking News Watch: ISRO's new video shows Chandrayaan's rover changing course on MoonChandrayaan-3 Mission:The rover was rotated in search of a safe route. The rotation was captured by a Lander Imager Camera.It feels as though a child is playfully frolicking in the yards of Chandamama, while the mother watches affectionately.Isn't it?🙂 pic.twitter.com/w5FwFZzDMp— ISRO (@isro) August 31, 2023