Watch: ISRO's new video shows Chandrayaan's rover changing course on Moon

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

The rover was rotated in search of a safe route. The rotation was captured by a Lander Imager Camera.



It feels as though a child is playfully frolicking in the yards of Chandamama, while the mother watches affectionately.

Isn't it?🙂 pic.twitter.com/w5FwFZzDMp