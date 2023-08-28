Rover Pragyan Faces Large Crater During Moon Walk, Sent On 'New Path'

India's Pragyan rover has been safely re-routed after coming face-to-face with a four-meter crater on the Moon's surface.

The Indian Space Research Organisation tweeted Monday afternoon to say the rover had spotted the crater a safe three metres from the edge and had been directed to a safer path.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:



On August 27, 2023, the Rover came across a 4-meter diameter crater positioned 3 meters ahead of its location.

The Rover was commanded to retrace the path.



It's now safely heading on a new path. — ISRO (@isro) August 28, 2023

With only 10 days remaining for the completion of one lunar day, Nilesh M Desai, Director, Space Applications Centre (SAC) on Sunday, said that the Chandrayaan-3's rover module Pragyan, moving on the surface of the moon, is in a "race against time" and that the ISRO scientists are working to cover a maximum distance of the uncharted South pole through the six-wheeled rover.

India took a giant leap on August 23, as the Chandrayaan-3 lander module successfully landed on the Moon's South pole, making it the first country to have achieved the historic feat.

The country became the fourth – after the US, China, and Russia – to have successfully landed on the moon's surface.

Earlier on Sunday, the ISRO said the Chandrayaan-3 mission's lander module has successfully begun doing its set of experiments and subsequently relaying them back to the country's space agency's headquarters.