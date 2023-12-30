Watch: Inside Look Of Amrit Bharat Train Ahead Of Inauguration By PM Modi

The Amrit Bharat train is equipped with "push-pull" technology.

India's first two Amrit Bharat trains will be launched by PM Modi today during his visit to Ayodhya. The first inside look of the new superfast passenger train gives a glimpse of several facilities it is equipped with. The train features mobile charging points and mobile holders near every seat, LED lights, floor guide fluorescent strips, CCTV and sliding horizontal windows. With several modern amenities, the Amrit Bharat train also has non-air-conditioned coaches.

The Amrit Bharat train has a "push-pull" technology. This technology makes train operation much safer and refers to a configuration where a train can be operated from either end, eliminating the need for the locomotive to be turned around at the end of a journey.

The train is equipped with latest technology to ensure a jerk-free journey, said railways officials. "The Amrit Bharat trains have a special type of coupler called semi-permanent coupler which negates jerk effect. It is safer in terms of operation of the train as well," Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said.

The train also has dust-sealed wider gangways, an aerosol-based fire suppression system in toilets and electrical cubicles, an emergency disaster management light and segregation of reserved and unreserved coaches with sliding doors.

After the flagging off of the train by PM Modi, the railways will conduct a general run of the train for four to five months to see if it causes any technical challenges, said Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The first two Amrit Bharat trains will run between Darbhanga in Bihar to Delhi's Anand Vihar Terminal via Ayoidhya and Bengal's Malda Town to Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminus in Bengaluru.