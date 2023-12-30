PM Modi Flags Off 2 Amrit Bharat, 6 Vande Bharat Trains In Ayodhya

The Amrit Bharat trains feature the 'push-pull' technology.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today flagged off two new Amrit Bharat trains and six new Vande Bharat trains from the redeveloped Ayodhya Dham Station.

The new Amrit Bharat trains will run as Darbhanga-Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Amrit Bharat Express and Malda Town-Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminus (Bengaluru) Amrit Bharat Express.

The Amrit Bharat trains, which are a new category of superfast passenger trains, feature the 'push-pull' technology, which increases their speed as well as passenger comfort. They also have improved amenities, including better seats, roomier luggage racks, LED lights, CCTV cameras and a public information system.

PM Modi inaugurated the revamped railway station, which will now be called Ayodhya Dham. The three-storey structure, redeveloped at Rs 240 crore, is a certified green building and is equipped with lifts, escalators, waiting halls, cloakrooms and food plazas.