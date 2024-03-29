Watch: Influencers Stop Car On Delhi Flyover For Reel Stunt, Internet Demands Action

The video has left internet users fuming, and many have demanded strict against the influencers

Of late, the trend of Instagram influences indulging in dangerous car stunts for shooting reels has seen a sharp rise. Despite repeated reminders by authorities, content creators don't seem to be stopping anytime soon. Now, a video has surfaced showing two Instagram influencers disrupting traffic by parking their vehicle in the middle of the road. The video was reportedly shot on a flyover near Paschim Vihar in North Delhi during rush hour.

The video posted by Pradeep Dhaka shows a pickup truck abruptly stopping in the middle of the road forcing the vehicles behind to come to an abrupt halt. Two men are then seen getting out of the vehicle and posing in style.

The Delhi-based influencer brazenly captioned it, ''Road Block.''

The video has left internet users fuming, and many have demanded strict against the influencers for disrupting traffic and causing problems for the public. Several users shared the video on X and tagged Delhi police, asking to take urgent action against the men.

One user wrote, ''Now, influencers are breaching the code of society, which tends to create chaos and make people uncomfortable.''

Another commented, ''Also a case for dangerous driving risking the life of others on the road.''

A third said, ''These things happen every day and they are slapped with fines too, the problem is that they earn much more in terms of following, money, fame etc than the amount they are slapped with. The only sensible thing to do is imprisonment along with hefty fines and impounding of the vehicle. Hope that will put this kind of Nonsense to rest.''

A fourth added, ''Our society will go into doldrums because of these reel makers and influencers. Sincerely urge all sane people to block and move away from these Chapris if you want to live in a good environment.''