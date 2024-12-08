Delhi Influencer Uses Green Chillies As 'Lip Plumper' In Bizarre Beauty Hack, Internet Baffled

The internet is a treasure trove of beauty and skincare hacks, but not all of them are gems. While some tips shared by beauty bloggers and influencers can be genuinely helpful, others are downright bizarre and potentially damaging. Recently, a Delhi-based beauty influencer has sparked outrage online after sharing a video that showcases her unorthodox lip-plumping hack. In the video, Shubhangi Anand uses green chillies to plump up her lips. The Instagram video, which has garnered over 22 million views, depicts Ms Anand cutting a green chilli in half and rubbing the spicy interior over her lips.

Despite the apparent discomfort, she completes her look with a lip tint, leaving viewers stunned and divided. In the caption, she asked her viewers if they would like to try it.

Watch the video here:

The video has left viewers perplexed and concerned, with many slamming it as a reckless and potentially hazardous beauty hack. The video has also sparked a heated debate about the safety and sanity of using green chillies as a lip plumper. One user wrote, "Inappropriate beauty standards and insane methods to achieve those standards!"

Another commented, "dumbest thing on the internet."

A third said, "Now if you expose yourself to UV ( sunrays) get ready for a hyperpigmentation that would last you a lifetime. Just saying."

A fourth added, "Anything for content."

Last year, a similar video went viral showing a beauty blogger preparing a chilli lip gloss. In the video, the blogger took out some lip gloss on a makeup palette. She then took a small packet of chilli flakes, mixed it with lip gloss and applied it on her lips. After a while, she wiped it off her lips to show the results.

Recently, Hollywood actress Blake Lively also confessed that she used to put chilli peppers in her lip gloss to give her lips a plumper appearance back in high school. Ms Lively shared the revelation while comparing her own "millennial" makeup tricks to those popular among Gen Z.