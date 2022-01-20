Watch: India Successfully Test-Fires New BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile Off Odisha Coast

India today successfully test-fired a new version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

India today successfully test-fired a new version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile off the coast of Odisha in Balasore, informed defence sources.

Defence sources told news agency ANI that the missile was equipped with new technological developments which were successfully proven.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) teams and industry over the successful test-fire of the enhanced version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile.

"The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile with increased indigenous content and improved performance was successfully test-fired today from Chandipur. Rajnath Singh congratulates BrahMos Missile, DRDO teams and industry for the successful flight test," the Defence Ministry tweeted.

Earlier on January 11, the country had successfully test-fired BrahMos Supersonic Cruise missile from the Indian Navy's INS Visakhapatnam warship.

"Advanced sea to sea variant of BrahMos Supersonic Cruise missile was tested from INS Visakhapatnam today. The missile hit the designated target ship precisely," DRDO official had said.

The missile is a joint venture between India and Russia where Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) represents the Indian side.

The missile was tested from INS Visakhapatnam which is the latest warship of the Indian Navy inducted recently.

BrahMos is the main weapon system of the Indian Navy warships and have been deployed on almost all of its surface platforms.

An underwater version is also being developed which will not only be used by the submarines of India but will also be offered for export to friendly foreign nations.



