Watch: Miracle Rescue Of Monkey Trapped In A Reservoir In Odisha

Odisha floods image: A monkey trapped in a reservoir was rescued Tuesday night

A monkey was rescued in Odisha Tuesday night by a team of the state's fire service. The primate was injured and trapped in a reservoir in Ganjam district. The fire service men secured the monkey to a Life Buoy and helped the animal swim ashore. A video of the monkey rescue mission in flood-hit Odisha has gone viral, with over 12,500 'likes'. Odisha has been getting incessant rain for the last few days and more rain is expected today the weather office said.

At least six people were killed including a 12-year-old girl yesterday after being struck by lightning in the state. Most of the deaths took place in Keonjhar and Balasore districts, according to officials.

#WATCH: Fire service team of Dharakot in Ganjam district of Odisha rescues a monkey that was stranded in floodwater. (01.09.2020)



(Video source: Odisha Fire Service) pic.twitter.com/KMKDd5y6FX — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

As many as 17 people have died and over 10,000 houses damaged in flood-related incidents in the Odisha so far. Over the weekend, around 2000 people from low-lying areas of Sambalpur city have been shifted to relief centers, after water entered many areas following the discharge from the Hirakud Dam. A total of 14,32,700 people in the state are affected due to floods in 20 districts, the Odisha government said.

The Odisha fire service teams are carrying out rescue and relief operations from marooned villages in the state. Yesterday, 115 people were removed to safer places in Khordha and Puri districts. According to the state fire service authorities, eight teams are engaged in various flood-hit localities.

The India Meteorological Department, on Tuesday, said thunderstorms and lightning are expected in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and the north-eastern states. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala are also expected to get rainfall. Very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at in Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Karnataka and Kerala today.