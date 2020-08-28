Flood-Like Situation In Odisha, Pics Of Midnight Rescue Operations

Odisha Monsoon 2020 image: Midnight rescue operations by the NDRF in Bhadrak district

Monsoon 2020 updates: Heavy rain triggered by a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal led to flood-like situation in several parts of Odisha. Bhadrak is the worst-hit. Challenging rescue operations at midnight saved many people in the district. Major rivers including the Baitarani, Brahmani, Subarnarekha and Budhabalanga are in spate. Around 7,000 people have been shifted from low-lying areas as parts of the state are facing floods, "Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Boudh, Kendrapara and Sonepur received maximum rainfall...," the state special relief commissioner said.

The Baitarani in Bhadrak is flowing above the danger mark, submerging low-lying areas and paddy fields. Odisha recorded an average rainfall of over 56 mm since Wednesday, the state Disaster Management Minister, Sudam Marndi, told news agency Press Trust of India.

"There is a consistent rise in the water level of the Baitarani. Due to heavy rain almost all blocks (in Bhadrak) are affected, vast patches of agricultural land are submerged. Officials are assessing the flooded crop area. The National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), the Odisha Disaster Relief Force (ODRF) and fire service personnel are carrying out relief operations. Senior officers are supervising rescue of stranded people," Gyana Das, the District Magistrate of Bhadrak told news agency ANI.

We thank NDRF Team deployed at Bhandaripokhari for rescuing persons of Bhandaripokhari trapped in flood water in a midnight operation.@PradeepJenaIAS@SRC_Odishapic.twitter.com/wrZHaaNzV4 — Dr. GYANA DAS (@gyana_r_das) August 28, 2020

NDRF Team deployed in Bhandaripokhari block rescue a person of village- Balipur trapped in river #Baitarani. pic.twitter.com/6vRDwUP97v — District Administration,Bhadrak (@DM_Bhadrak) August 28, 2020

Due to heavy rainfall and flooding, seven people have died and two are missing in the last three days in Odisha, according to Pradeep Kumar Jena, state special relief commissioner. Flood-like situation may also arise in the Mahanadi River as the India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in the upper catchment area in Chhattisgarh and western Odisha in the next 24 hours, Mr Jena said.

Monsoon 2020 image: NDRF teams rescue flood-hit people in Odisha

The IMD has forecast intense rainfall in central and north India over the next four days. Heavy downpour also affected many areas in neighbouring West Bengal yesterday. Many localities in Kolkata were waterlogged and areas in the coastal districts of the state like Midnapore and South 24 Parganas were inundated.

In eastern Madhya Pradesh, a 'Red' warning for very heavy rainfall has been issued by the weather office for today.

(Inputs from ANI & PTI)