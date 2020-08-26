Odisha: 2 Killed As Heavy Rain Batters State, Flood Fear In Many Areas

Monsoon 2020 image: Flood water enters low lying areas in Mayurbhanj

Monsoon 2020 updates: Fear of flood loomed large over parts of Odisha on Wednesday as heavy rain, triggered by a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, battered the state. Low-lying areas have been submerged and road links were snapped. At least two people died in rain-related incidents, officials said.

While all the 30 districts of the state received rainfall since Tuesday, very heavy showers were recorded in nine districts, causing water-logging, Special Relief Commissioner, PK Jena said. The average rainfall of the state in the 24-hour period till 9 am was 76 mm. Maximum rainfall was recorded in Kendrapara followed by Subarnapur, Jagatsinghpur, Boudh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Cuttack.

Many low-lying areas, including paddy fields and roads have been submerged in districts like Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Jagatsinghpur, Mr Jena said. Steps are being taken to pump out the water, he added.

Odisha: Water enters low lying areas in Mayurbhanj, following heavy rainfall in the area pic.twitter.com/hjTFjJPwUR — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2020

A 62-year-old person was killed due to wall collapse in Mayurbhanj district and the driver of a truck died after his vehicle overturned due to the gushing water of the Sanapalia river in Mayurbhanj district. An elderly woman is also missing, authorities said. The number of deaths in rain-related incidents in Odisha has risen to seven, officials said.

The water level of the Baitarani river has crossed the danger-mark in some places. A flood situation is likely to emerge in low-lying areas of Bhadrak and Jajpur by Thursday, the relief commissioner said. The other rivers flowing above the danger mark are Jalaka and Budhabalanga. Other major rivers, including Mahanadi, Brahmani, Subarnarekha, Kathajodi and Rushikulya are flowing below the danger level.

Odisha: Water-level of Baitarani River rises at Bhadrak, following heavy rainfall in the region pic.twitter.com/f4VqjlrW1u — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2020

Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) have been mobilised in Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak and Balasore. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marndi said the government is monitoring the situation. A thorough assessment of damage to crops and properties will be made when the flood waters recede.

The Meteorological Centre has said, the low-pressure area over north Bay of Bengal, which has now become well-marked, is likely to gradually move northwestwards. Several coastal districts may get rainfall under its impact till tomorrow. A 'Red' warning is in place for Sundergarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Bargarh, Bolangir, Jharsuguda, Deogarh and Kalahandi districts where very heavy rainfall may occur. An 'Orange' warning has been issued for Puri, Khurda, Angul, Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj and Kandhamal districts.

(Inputs from PTI & ANI)