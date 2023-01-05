Watch: Ice Flows Out Of Pipes In Kashmir, Parts Of Iconic Dal Lake Freeze

Temperatures in the Valley remained sub-zero for the fourth straight day.

With mercury dropping to several degrees below freezing point in Kashmir, videos showed ice flowing out of water pipelines in Valley and large parts of Dal lake in Srinagar were frozen on Thursday.

In some areas locals resorted to setting up fires under the frozen pipelines to melt the water supply.

Kashmir is under the grip of 'Chilla-i-Kalan', the 40-day harsh winter which begins on December 21 and ends on January 30. This period is marked by frequent snowfall and several water bodies across the Valley being frozen.

Minimum temperature in the Valley remains sub-zero for last one month.

Today minimum temperature in Srinagar was minus 6.4 degrees Celsius. Pagalgam in South Kashmir was the coldest place in Jammu and Kashmir with a temperature of minus 9.2 degrees Celsius. The ski resort resort of Gulmarg recorded a temperature of minus 7. 5 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund and Kupwara recorded low temperatures of minus 6.2 degrees Celsius

Over the next few days, the region will continue to face dry weather and colder night. According to the India Meteorological Department snowfall is expected on Sunday and Monday.

A less harsh cold wave continues after the 40-day harsh winter, with a 20-day cold period called 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day-long 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold).