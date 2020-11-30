Watch: IAS Officer Shares Stunning Video Of 'Piece Of Heaven On Earth'

A stunning bright orange streak in the blue sky is hard to miss in the video

After months of lockdown necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic, travelling is gaining steam in several parts of the country. IAS Supriya Sahu shared a stunning video of her recent getaway to the Nilgiri Mountains in Tamil Nadu that Twitter users described as "beautiful".

A piece of heaven on earth .. Nilgiris, TN, India. Zoom to see the Bhavani river flowing in the horizon #Nilgiris@incredibleindiapic.twitter.com/2KhWJHcZ8n — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) November 29, 2020

In the video, one can hear the rustling of the leaves and the chirping of the birds as the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer walks around in the crisp winter air. The Nilgiris, aptly called as the "blue mountains," provides the perfect backdrop for the tea plantations that are grown on gently sloping land. A stunning bright orange streak in the blue sky is hard to miss as the video zooms in on the Bhavani river, flowing quietly through the mountain range.

The video, which was posted on November 29, has garnered over 4,700 views, 425 likes and has been retweeted 35 times when this copy was filed.

Twitter users said the view was "lovely", with some describing it as "heaven on earth."

Lovely view — প্ৰেম দাস শৰ্মা (@PremDasSharma7) November 29, 2020

Beautiful — Ajay Criminologist (@JKCriminologist) November 29, 2020

Nice scenerio ???? — Balaji???? (@Balaji_Agri) November 29, 2020

Heaven on earth — thiru (@thiru92030956) November 29, 2020

With the easing of restrictions for travel and the hospitality industry, domestic tourism has slowly picked up. In order to ensure that tourists remain safe, the central government has also issued detailed guidelines for them.