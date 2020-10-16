Watch: Hyderabad Official's Daring Rescue Op In Flood-Hit Telangana

Corporator Swarnaraj Sivamani helped rescue a man from a stream of gushing water in Hyderabad.

Amid chilling stories of people and cars getting swept away in flood-hit Telangana, a heart-warning incident of a local corporator's bravery – pulling a man out of flood waters in Hyderabad – has earned high praise on the internet, including Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao.

A video shared on Twitter shows Corporator Swarnaraj Sivamani's carry out the daring rescue operation in the dark using just a rope and mobile phones for flash lights, with help of locals.

In the 1.3-minute video, Mr Garu is seen using a length of rope as a guide and taking it to a man stuck in the middle of a gushing stream of flood water. He then gently holds the man's hand and guides him back to safety. The video ends with chants of “Bharat Mata ki jai (Praises be upon Mother India)”.

Great job Swarnaraj Sivamani Garu👏 https://t.co/gpyt0ocENs — KTR (@KTRTRS) October 15, 2020

As officials appreciated Mr Sivamani for his hands-on approach, Minister KT Rama Rao, who has himself been visiting several flood-affected areas in Hyderabad, tweeted, "Great job Swarnaraj Sivamani Garu".

While some expressed their gratitude towards Mr Sivamani and called him as "a great example of humanity and courage", others - seemingly involved in rescue works - saluted him for his hands-on approach.

"While all are busy surveying with photos here is a corporator of Div-1 Swarnaraj Sivamani Garu, who risked his life and jumped with a rope to save a man who was stranded in the middle of floodwater. He and his team finally rescued him. He needs all appreciation," tweeted Greensainikpuri.

Thirty-one people have lost their lives in heavy rain in Hyderabad - among them a two-month-old baby. At least 50 people have died in the torrential rains and flash floods that have hit Telangana over the past few days.

With relief works underway, the city and other affected parts started limping towards normalcy.

The state government has pegged the losses from the deluge at an estimated Rs 5,000 crore. Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao has urged the Centre to release Rs 1,350 crore immediately towards relief work and written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this connection.