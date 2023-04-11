Watch: Hema Malini Takes Metro, Then Rides In An Auto To Beat Mumbai Traffic

The actress was seen taking selfies with fellow commuters in Mumbai Metro

When we imagine celebrities moving around town, public transport doesn't usually spring to mind. It's a rather uncommon sight for celebrities to take public transportation and on the rare occasions that they do, it usually makes headlines.

On Tuesday, veteran actress Hema Malini took commuters by surprise when she was spotted traveling in the Mumbai Metro. In a tweet, the actress mentioned that it took two hours for her to reach Dahisar, a suburb of Mumbai, by car. Calling the journey ''tiring'', she wrote that she decided to take the Metro instead and reached her destination in just half an hour.

The actor-turned-politician shared a bunch of pictures and videos showcasing her recent Metro adventure.

''I must share with all of you my unique, wonderful experience.Drove 2 hours to reach Dahisar by car, so tiring! In the eve decided I would try the metro, and OMG! What a joy it was!True, we went thro tough times during the constr, but worth it! Clean, fast & ws in Juhu in 1/2 hr,'' she wrote in the tweet sharing pictures of her at the Metro station.

''After my metro experience, decided to go by auto from DN Nagar to Juhu & that too was fulfilled. Landed by auto at my house & the dazed security could not believe their eyes! All in all, a wonderful, pleasurable experience for me! In the metro with the public,'' she shared in a second post.

In the video, the actress wearing a pink shirt and white trousers was seen taking selfies with fellow commuters inside the Mumbai Metro.

After my metro experience, decided to go by auto from DN Nagar to Juhu & that too was fulfilled. Landed by auto at my house & the dazed security could not believe their eyes! All in all, a wonderful, pleasurable experience for me!

Post her Metro experience, the actress took an auto ride as well. She took the ride from DN Nagar to Juhu, saying how security guards were left ''dazed'' when she landed at her house.

''This is the video I shot from inside the auto. Enjoyed myself thoroughly!'' she posted along the video.

Apart from being an actress, Hema Malini is also a BJP MP from Mathura and an accomplished Indian classical dancer.

She was last seen in the 2020 film Shimla Mirchi. She is best known for starring in films like Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Dilagi, Raja Jaani, Do Dishayen, The Burning Train, Jugnu, Dil Kaa Heera and Dream Girl, among others.