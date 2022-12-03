Watch: Guitar Rendition Of National Anthem At Nagaland's Hornbill Festival

The 2022 edition of Hornbill Festival is being held in Kohima from December 1 to 10

A video from Nagaland's famous Hornbill Festival, featuring a unique guitar rendition of the national anthem, is receiving praise on social media.

The clip shows an artist, named Imnainla Jamir, playing a guitar to the tunes of the national anthem, “Jana Gana Mana” at an event celebrating the 2022 Hornbill Festival.

Several guests are seen standing still at the event as the national anthem is played. The guests include Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Governor of Nagaland Jagdish Mukhi, among other dignitaries.

“The Nagaland way of rocking the national anthem. Jai Ho,” the caption read.

The video has already amassed close to one lakh views and impressed many on the platform.

“Woo hoo. Seven sister states musicians always have been great shredding,” a person wrote.

Another said, “Excellent rendition. Inspiration to young gen.”

“Amazing, goosebumps! Sir, who is this amazing young lady? any links to more of her playing the guitar?,” one asked.

Another enquired about the guitarist.

One user described the performance as a “new way of expressing emotion for our national anthem”.

The rendition definitely impressed many.

“One of the best version of the national anthem I ever heard. Loved every second of it,” a comment read.

One user reacted, “Wooooowww...That was fantastic....Really loved it.”

“This was an amazing rendition. Thanks for sharing,” a person said.

The 23rd edition of the annual Hornbill festival is being held from December 1 to December 10 in Kohima, Nagaland. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurated the festival at Naga Heritage Village in Kisama along with Nagaland Chief Minister and Governor. The festival is organised by the State Tourism and Art and Culture Departments.

