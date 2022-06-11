Watch: Finance Ministry Launches Short Film On Journey of Union Budget

The finance ministry today unveiled a video on the journey of the Union Budget as part of the celebrations for 75 years of India's Independence.

"Union Budget has been playing pivotal role in moving the wheels of Indian Economy since independence. Let's watch a short film which captures the journey of Union Budget in the last 75 years," the ministry said while sharing the video on various social media platforms.

Week-long celebrations are being held in New Delhi at the Finance Ministry as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.