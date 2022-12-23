Watch: Farooq Abdullah Sings Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan At Parliament Complex

Farooq Abdullah was seen singing to mediapersons at Gate 2 of Parliament.

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah was seen singing Mukesh's iconic song "Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan" at the Parliament complex today, which is also the last day of the Winter Session.

"Jeena yahan, marna yahan... iske siva jaana kahan...," the National Conference leader sang to mediapersons at Gate 2 of Parliament.

Mr Abdullah sang the evergreen song from movie Mera Naam Joker shortly after reacting to the controversy over the comments by a senior leader from Tejashwi Yadav's party RJD in Bihar, who said he has advised his children to get jobs abroad and settle there as there was allegedly bias against Muslims in the country.

"I wish to cite a personal example to highlight the country's atmosphere (desh ka jo mahaul hai). I have a son who is studying at Harvard and a daughter who has a degree from the London School of Economics. I have told them to find jobs abroad and, if possible, take citizenships there," Abdul Bari Siddiqui, who is the national general secretary of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), said at an event last week.

A former state minister, Mr Siddiqui says, "When my children reacted with disbelief, pointing out that I was still living here (in India), I told them they will not be able to cope."

Reacting to his remarks, Mr Abdullah said: "It is true that there is hate in the country but leaving the country is not the solution. We have to fight this by living here, by fighting this together," he said.

Though the RJD leader cannot be heard making any direct reference to Muslims or the BJP government, the BJP's Bihar unit slammed his remarks and suggested that he should "move to Pakistan".

Farooq Abdullah was re-elected unopposed the president of the National Conference (NC), barely a fortnight after he announced he would not run for another term.

The 85-year-old leader has served as NC president for nearly three decades after being elected first in 1981.

The Winter Session of Parliament concluded a week ahead of originally scheduled.

The Winter Session of the Parliament began on December and was slated to have 17 working days till December 29.