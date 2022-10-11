Watch: E-Rickshaw Overturned On Potholed Road, Officials Didn't Stop

The pothole menace remains a cause of concern across the country.

As the pothole menace remains unsolved despite accidents claiming numerous lives across the country, passengers had a close shave in another such incident in Uttar Pradesh - this time in front of the administrative officials.

An e-rickshaw, packed with passengers, overturned in a water-logged pothole in Sitapur, a video of which has gone viral on social media.

The incident occurred while a convoy of cars carrying administration officials, including police vehicles, were passing by. But neither the officials nor any onlooker stopped to help - putting on display public indifference and lack of concern to the pothole menace.

Finding themselves on their own, the passengers helped the driver pull his e-rickshaw back on its wheels from the mud and the journey resumed.

The video also showed the road broken at several places with potholes filled with mud and water across the stretch.

The pothole menace remains a cause of concern in both urban and rural areas across the country despite it leading to numerous accidents every year.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath earlier this month directed officials to run a campaign to ensure roads in the state are pothole-free by November 15. "Roads should be pothole-free by November 15," he told a high-level meeting, terming good roads and better connectivity as "everyone's rights".