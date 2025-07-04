Video: Truck Drags Car For 1 Km On UP Highway, 2 Dead

At least two people were killed and three others injured after a car they were travelling in was dragged by a truck on a highway in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur.

A video that has gone viral on social media shows the car being dragged for about a kilometre by the truck driver on the National Highway-30.

The police have arrested the driver and seized the truck.

The bodies of the victims, who have so far not been identified, have been sent for postmortem.

Last month, four teenage boys on their way to a wedding ceremony were crushed to death when a speeding truck overturned on them in Sitarpur.

The police said the truck was loaded with rice husk and was going to Bahraich from Sitapur when it overturned on the boys standing on the roadside on June 15.

Locals rushed the four to a community health centre where they were declared dead.