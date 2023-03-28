Watch: Dehradun Man's Stunt Video Lands Him In Trouble, Uttarakhand Police Seizes Bike

Dehradun police seized his bike and registered a case against him

Stunts on public roads are a hazard for the public as well as the drivers. However, people still indulge in dangerous stunts and activities just for a few likes on social media. But these acts can sometimes land people in trouble.

A vlogger from Uttarakhand's Dehradun learned this the hard way when he posted a video of himself performing dangerous stunts and rash driving on his bike to increase his YouTube likes and subscribers. As his video attracted criticism, Dehradun police seized his bike and registered a case against him under relevant sections.

The Uttarakhand police also tweeted out a short video of the stunt followed by the man's apology.

Watch the video here:

देहरादून- बाइक पर व्लॉगर द्वारा रैश ड्राइविंग व स्टंटबाजी कर वीडियो बनाया और Likes व Subscribers बढ़ाने के लिए Youtube पर पोस्ट किया।



देहरादून पुलिस ने बाइक सीज़ कर सुसंगत धाराओं में मुकदमा किया दर्ज। यू-ट्यूबर ने माफी मांगते हुए, आमजन से यातायात नियमों का पालन करने की अपील की। pic.twitter.com/MsGBcfW8IV — Uttarakhand Police (@uttarakhandcops) March 27, 2023

''Dehradun- Vlogger made a video of rash driving and bike stunt and posted it on Youtube to increase Likes and Subscribers. Dehradun police seized the bike and registered a case under the relevant sections. While apologizing, the YouTuber appealed to the general public to follow the traffic rules,'' Uttarakhand police posted on Twitter.

Towards the end of the video, the vlogger with folded hands is seen apologising and appealing to the public to follow traffic rules and not indulge in such dangerous activities. The video also had a warning for the public, urging people to not drive their vehicles in the wrong way.

Reacting to the video, a user said, ''Kudos. Catch a few more. They are a nuisance.'' Another said, ''Roads of Dehradun and traffic is not appropriate for normal speed, let alone such dangerous stunts. Not just for him, but for others as well.''

Last week, a 23-year-old man landed in trouble after a video of him performing a drifting stunt in an expensive car on a busy road in Madhya Pradesh's Indore went viral. The stunt involved driving a car at a high speed in a circular manner at a particular spot.