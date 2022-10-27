Couple Performs Bike Stunt For Pre-Wedding Shoot. Internet Says "Dhoom 4"

In the video clip, uploaded on Twitter, a to-be-married couple, dressed as groom and bride, are sitting on a bike, which is launched into the air with the help of a crane.

Weddings are an elaborate affair in India where the preparations begin months in advance. Of late, pre-wedding shoots have become an integral part of the preparations and people always try to do something special to stand out from the rest. Now, a video has gone viral that shows a couple performing a stunt for their pre-wedding shoot which involves a bike suspended in the air and the two seated on it.

In the clip, uploaded on Twitter, a to-be-married couple, dressed as groom and bride, are sitting on a bike, which is launched into the air with the help of a crane. We can also see a stone lying in front of the bike and an SUV parked at a distance. The bike is then made to pass over the car and land on the other side as the crane pulls it.

It appears that the stunt was aimed at showing that the bike took off using the stone as a ramp and jumped over the car.

The clip has more than 77,000 views on Twitter and elicited hilarious reactions from users.

“If not this, ain't getting married,” wrote a user.

Another quipped, “Did you even get married if you never got such a pre-wedding shoot done..?

The video seems to have inspired some users.

A person added, “This or nothing.”

One user joked, “Was Rohit Shetty the director of this pre-wedding shoot?”

“Indians can do anything,” a comment read.

Some appeared curious about the cost of the extravagant shoot.

“This is a movie, right?” asked a person.

One user wanted to see the “final video of the shoot”.

Some compared the shoot to the action-thriller film series Dhoom.

The idea was “simply super” for some.

So, tell us what you think of the pre-wedding stunt.
 

