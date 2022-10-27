Couple Performs Bike Stunt For Pre-Wedding Shoot. Internet Says 'Dhoom 4'

The clip has more than 77,000views on Twitter

Weddings are an elaborate affair in India where the preparations begin months in advance. Of late, pre-wedding shoots have become an integral part of the preparations and people always try to do something special to stand out from the rest. Now, a video has gone viral that shows a couple performing a stunt for their pre-wedding shoot which involves a bike suspended in the air and the two seated on it.

In the clip, uploaded on Twitter, a to-be-married couple, dressed as groom and bride, are sitting on a bike, which is launched into the air with the help of a crane. We can also see a stone lying in front of the bike and an SUV parked at a distance. The bike is then made to pass over the car and land on the other side as the crane pulls it.

It appears that the stunt was aimed at showing that the bike took off using the stone as a ramp and jumped over the car.

pre-wedding shoots - i'm getting this pic.twitter.com/Ynwf7Kxr6a — Best of the Best (@bestofallll) October 27, 2022

The clip has more than 77,000 views on Twitter and elicited hilarious reactions from users.

“If not this, ain't getting married,” wrote a user.

If not this, ain't getting married.???? — Tweeter (@Kristian0O7) October 27, 2022

Another quipped, “Did you even get married if you never got such a pre-wedding shoot done..?

Did you even get married if you never got such pre-wedding shoot done..? — BHK???????? (@BeingBHK_) October 27, 2022

The video seems to have inspired some users.

We're getting this at our weddings @youlovemeikthat — sar (@NotsarAlt) October 27, 2022

A person added, “This or nothing.”

This or nothing ???? — मीनाक्षी ???? (@qwerty_who_) October 27, 2022

One user joked, “Was Rohit Shetty the director of this pre-wedding shoot?”

Was Rohit Shetty the director of this pre-wedding shoot? — Dal Baati Churma Rajasthani Surma (@Dal_Bati_Curma) October 27, 2022

“Indians can do anything,” a comment read.

Indians ???? can do anything — Swanand Satish Joshi (@Bondswanand007) October 27, 2022

Some appeared curious about the cost of the extravagant shoot.

How much cost for the shoot ? ???? — Truth_teller (@Honest_Reply49) October 27, 2022

“This is a movie, right?” asked a person.

This is movie shooting right? ???? — Dr.Vinothkumar  (@VinothkaviDr) October 27, 2022

One user wanted to see the “final video of the shoot”.

Can someone provide final video of this shoot — Agneeveer (@Agneeveer1) October 27, 2022

Some compared the shoot to the action-thriller film series Dhoom.

Dhoom 4 — j????sw????nth (@Jashu0809) October 27, 2022

The idea was “simply super” for some.

Simply Super — K.Suryaprakash Rao (@Suryachowdaryk) October 27, 2022

So, tell us what you think of the pre-wedding stunt.

