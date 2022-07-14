Watch: Cobra Takes Refuge At 'Oddest Possible Place In Monsoon', Rescued

The video was shared by Indian Forest Service Susanta Nanda on Twitter.

Monsoon has highlighted a series of issues such as waterlogging and flooding across the country. The heavy rain and incessant downpour have been extremely harsh for animals and reptiles with rainwater often seeping into their nests and burrows, forcing many of them to look for shelter in areas with the human population.

A video has gone viral on social media and offers itself as a useful reminder.

"You will find them at oddest possible places in monsoons. Be careful. Take help of trained personnel," Indian Forest Service Susanta Nanda says as he shares a video of a cobra inside a shoe.

The video begins with a snake rescue personnel tapping a shoe – one among many on a shoe stand – with a rescue rod held at a safe distance. Within seconds, a cobra raises its hood from the shoe, hissing even as the expert warned viewers to be careful while wearing shoes recommending people to tap the shoe before wearing it. She adds that it is important to be cautious, especially during the monsoon.

Watch the video here:

You will find them at oddest possible places in https://t.co/2dzONDgCTj careful. Take help of trained personnel.

WA fwd. pic.twitter.com/AnV9tCZoKS — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 11, 2022

The video has received more than 171k views on Twitter.

Several users admired the rescue official's courage and complimented her in the comments section.

A person said, “Woah. This is scary.”

“Hello, I didn't set my alarm to this,” wrote another.

Hello! I didn't set my alarm to this! https://t.co/e81vqbkF00 — Angela Ferrão ????️‍???? (@Ferraodesigns) July 11, 2022

“This gave me chills down my spine,” read one of the comments.

This gave me chills down my spine. ???? https://t.co/zbRdDRHfw9 — ???????? Karthik Kalyan ???????? (@carthik1988) July 11, 2022

It is always advisable to be cautious while handling objects or areas that enclose cold, dark spaces such as footwear, toilets and even kitchen cabinets during the rainy season.