Watch: Chopper Rescues Madhya Pradesh Man Trapped On Tree In Flooded River

An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter rescued a 40-year-old man who was stranded on a tree in the flooded River Benganga in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district on Wednesday.

The man, identified as Shambhu Kahar, was trapped on the tree for several hours after the water level in the river surged following heavy rainfall. An IAF chopper from Nagpur was dispatched to the scene to rescue the man.

Four other people were also trapped on a nearby islet but rescue efforts had to be suspended due to fuel shortage.

"After being alerted about this incident, an IAF helicopter was called from Nagpur (in Maharashtra) to rescue the stranded. Around 2.45 pm, the chopper rescued one person trapped on a tree in the middle of the river," senior district official Sandeep Shrivastava said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

According to the police, four people, including a woman, went to graze their animals on the islet. However, due to heavy rains in the upper streams, the water level in the river rose and they were trapped.

The State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) has been engaged to rescue others who are stuck due to the flood.