Watch: Bystanders Jump Into Action As Scooter Catches Fire

Susanta Nanda shared this video about an hour ago on Twitter

Good samaritans rushed to help a couple after a scooter suddenly caught fire. The video was posted by Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter. The video was shared about an hour ago and it has already gathered over 4,000 views.

The dramatic CCTV footage shows a couple arriving on a scooter. The minute woman steps down, she alerted the man that the vehicle was on fire. The man sees the fire and starts to panic. While he was trying to extinguish the fire, bystanders jumped into action. Several people poured water, a man brought a fire extinguisher to stop the fire.

Along with the video, Mr Nanda wrote, "This can happen only in India. Joining hands to avert disaster."

Watch the video here:

This can happen only in India. Joining hands to avert disaster💕 pic.twitter.com/FU0ss3olZ2 — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) October 11, 2022

The video triggered positive reactions and the man with the fire extinguisher got a special mention. A user wrote, "The guy with the fire extinguisher." Another user wrote, "In my opinion this is a first ever video where An Indian used proper equipment to solve a problem."

It is said that the first few minutes after an accident are the most crucial. Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the accident.

Mr Nanda shared another post on Twitter in which a bear can be seen making its way up through the spiral stairs of an overhead tank. As the camera tilts upwards, we see another bear already at the top and reaching for a beehive. The animal proceeds to grab a chunk of the beehive and relishes the tempting honey, despite scores of furious bees buzzing around it.