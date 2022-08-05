Watch: Border Force March With Tricolour In Sand Dunes Of Rajasthan

A BSF contingent was seen marching in the sand dunes of Rajasthan holding the tricolour.

Preparations to mark 75 years of Independent India are in full swing in the country. Ahead of the occasion, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has shared a video of the Border Security Force (BSF) participating in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

The video, released on Twitter, shows a BSF contingent marching in the sand dunes of Rajasthan holding the tricolour. Some personnel are seen on foot while others are mounted on camels resulting in an impressive formation.

The clip featuring the security force marching in full glory has amazed viewers, who could not resist expressing their love for the country.

"There is something which our tricolour conveys to every Indian. We feel it but words are not made for that feeling. It is our pride and everything else is below this. We all 1.3 billion countrymen bow our heads in front of this. Jai Hind," a user wrote.

The sight seems to have truly wowed this person.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign launched by the government under the aegis of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative to celebrate 75 years of independence of India. The campaign encourages people to hoist the tricolour at their homes from August 13 to August 15. One can also virtually pin a flag through the official website of the campaign to mark participation.

Recently, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) installed a 72-feet-high national flag at the ITBP Academy near Nag Mandir in Mussoorie. The security force hoisted the flag in association with the Flag Foundation of India (FFI) on Thursday.

Before this, the Indian Coast Guard too had marked their participation in the campaign by unfurling the tricolour underwater and releasing a video of it on Twitter.