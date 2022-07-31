Watch: As Part of Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign, Indian Coast Guard Performs Underwater Flag Demo

The short clip has garnered more than 5,000 views and hundreds of likes.

As part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, the Indian Coast Guard conducted an underwater flag demonstration on Friday. 'Har Ghar Tiranga' (tricolour on every house) is part of the government's initiative in celebration of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' as the nation will be celebrating its 75th year of Independence next month

While sharing a video of the flag unfurling at the bottom of the sea, the Indian Coast Guard wrote that the idea behind the initiative is to invoke a feeling of patriotism in the hearts of people.

Watch the video below:

"हर घर तिरंगा"



"आज़ादी का अमृत महोत्सव"



As part of 75th years of India's independence celebration, @IndiaCoastGuard performed underwater flag Demo at Sea. This initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people.

Since being shared, the short clip has garnered more than 5,000 views and hundreds of likes. Several internet users also reacted to the video and wrote, “Jai Hind Jai Bharat”. One user said, “My salute to all of you.” Another called the clip “pretty cool”. A third commented, “I love my India, I love my flag.”

Meanwhile, the central government launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga' drive targeting to mobilise 20 crore households and 100 crore people to hoist the national flag in their homes between August 13 to 15.

For the campaign, the government tweaked the Flag Code. Now, all kinds of materials, including polyester, cotton, wool, silk and Khadi bunting material, can be used for making the flags. Moreover, there is also no restriction on the size of the flag or the timing of its display.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also urged people to put the “tiranga” as their display pictures on social media profiles between August 2 and 15. In his ‘Mann Ki Baat' address, the PM also spoke about the events to celebrate Independence Day.

He said, “People from all walks of life and from every section of the society are participating in different programmes across the country.” "When India completes 75 years of its Independence, all of us are going to witness a glorious and historic moment,” Prime Minister Modi added.