PM Modi Wants 'Har Ghar Tiranga' On Your Social Media Too, Flags It In 'Mann Ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to put the "tiranga" ('tricolour', the national flag) as their display pictures on social media profiles between August 2 and 15. In his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast, he flagged a movement called ​​'Har Ghar Tiranga' (tricolour on every house) being organised from August 13 to 15. "Let us further this movement by hoisting the National Flag at our homes," he said.

The drive is part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' ('Pious Festival of Freedom'), which has been celebrated with several events and schemes in the lead-up to the 75th anniversary of Independence this year. The PMs said it's turning into a mass movement.

Under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, from the 13th to the 15th of August, a special movement – ​​'Har Ghar Tiranga' is being organised.



Let us further this movement by hoisting the National Flag at our homes. #MannKiBaatpic.twitter.com/NikI0j7C6Z — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 31, 2022

"People from all walks of life and from every section of the society are participating in different programmes across the country," he said. "When India completes 75 years of its Independence, all of us are going to witness a glorious and historic moment," he added.

In the address, besides mainly focusing on the events to celebrate Independence, he spoke of several schemes of his government. Fairs of several cultures also found a mention, as did Ayurveda. He also congratulated sportspersons who achieved success during July.

"A few days ago the results of Class 10 and 12 have been declared across the country," he further said, "I congratulate all those students who have achieved success through their hard work and dedication."