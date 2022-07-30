Video: Kashmir Children Sing National Anthem, Warms Hearts On Internet

The children are seen singing Jana Gana Mana with one hand positioned for a salute.

A sense of patriotism and pride for the country runs deep in the heart of every Indian. With the 75th Independence Day just around the corner, a video of two children from Kashmir has perfectly embodied this sentiment.

The clip, shared by the Northern Command – Indian Army on Twitter, shows two Kashmiri kids adorably singing the National Anthem while holding the Indian flag in their hands.

The children are seen joyfully singing Jana Gana Mana with one hand positioned for a salute and the other hand holding a small tricolour. “Beautiful video from Kashmir,” the Indian Army wrote while using hashtags “Har Ghar Tiranga”.

The innocence of the children soon drew praise from Twitter. “So sweet so innocent. God bless you all,” one user wrote.

So sweet so innocent .God bless you all — Shukla Gupta (@ShuklaGupta1) July 30, 2022

The government, as part of its Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative, has launched the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to commemorate 75 years of Independence of the country. The campaign encourages people to hoist the tricolour at their homes from August 13 to August 15.

“The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to promote awareness about the Indian National Flag,” the official website explained.

Recently, the Indian Coast Guard participated in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and unfurled the national fag underwater. A video was shared on Twitter by news agency ANI. It shows an Indian Coast Guard personnel with the flag on the sea bed.

“As part of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, Indian Coast Guard performed an underwater flag demo at Sea,” the caption read.

#WATCH | As part of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, Indian Coast Guard performed an underwater flag demo at Sea. Idea behind the initiative is to invoke feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people & to promote awareness about the Indian National Flag: ICG officials



(Video:ICG) pic.twitter.com/LYjDhVbFQW — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2022

In the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, people can also virtually pin a flag on the official website and upload their selfies with the flag as well. One can also obtain a Har Ghar Tiranga certificate from the website.