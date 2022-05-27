Watch: Bride Comes Driving Tractor To Wedding Venue In Madhya Pradesh

In the video, the bride, Bharti Tagde, is seen entering the wedding pavilion on a tractor.

A bride in Madhya Pradesh's Betul arrived at her wedding on a tractor. The video of the unusual incident is going viral on social media.

In the video, the bride, Bharti Tagde, is seen entering the wedding pavilion wearing black glasses and riding a tractor. On the tractor, she is accompanied by her two brothers. The bride's entry left everyone in the wedding procession surprised.

The wedding took place in Javra village of MP's Betul district yesterday evening. Ms Tagde said that the trend of taking entry in a palanquin or car has become old and she wanted to do something different.

A bride in Betul arrived at her wedding on a tractor. The bride, Bharti Tagde, is seen entering the wedding pavilion wearing black glasses and riding a tractor. On the tractor, she is accompanied by her two brothers @ndtv@ndtvindiapic.twitter.com/apdqrIBvyA — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) May 27, 2022

Earlier this year, a bride at a wedding in Haryana's Ambala made heads turn as she rode on a horse, with a sword in her hand, and went to the groom's house to marry him.