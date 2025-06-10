CCTV Shows Thief Stealing Cash, Gold Disguised As Wedding Guest

A man came to a wedding as a guest in Mauganj, Madhya Pradesh, but turned out to be a thief, who stole cash and jewellery worth lakhs. The shocking incident took place at Shagun Palace where the thief infiltrated the function and mingled with other guests.

Yogendra Chaturvedi's family had kept Rs 1 lakh in cash and a 200-gram gold mangalsutra in a suitcase on the first floor. When the family members were busy with hospitality duties downstairs, the accused snuck upstairs, broke the lock on the room and fled with the valuables.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV, where the accused has been identified as Pranshu Shukla. As soon as the theft was discovered, there was a commotion and the police were immediately informed.

The police soon launched an investigation. Police station in-charge Rajesh Patel confirmed that a case had been registered, and the hunt for the thief was underway. They said Pranshu Shukla would be arrested soon.

In another incident, a man carrying a garland made of currency notes worth Rs 14.5 lakh was robbed at gunpoint when he was returning from a wedding in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan's Alwar district. The June 1 incident left the victim with head injuries.

In 2024, Madhya Pradesh police arrested three members of the Kadiya gang allegedly involved in stealing a bag of jewellery from a hotel in Jaipur during a wedding function. According to an official, they seized valuables worth Rs 1.45 crore from the accused.

The incident occurred on August 8, 2024, after which the Rajgarh police formed seven teams based on inputs provided to them and caught the gang members. During the analysis of the CCTV footage, a minor and his companions were seen fleeing after taking the bag, prompting the Jaipur police to issue an alert to neighbouring states, Additional Director General of Police Jaideep Prasad said.