Watch: Boy's 'Kadak' Salute To ITBP Personnel In Ladakh Wins Twitter

The video of Namgyal was tweeted by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police.

A video of a young boy in Ladakh saluting a team of Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel is being widely shared online.

The video, tweeted by the border patrol organisation, shows Namgyal looking up at the a personnel and saluting them as they approach him. One of the personnel can be heard giving drill commands to the little boy. "Aise karo (Do like this)," he says.

The video was shot on October 8 in Ladakh's Chushul.

"Salute! Namgyal, a local kid in Chushul, Ladakh saluting the ITBP troops passing by. The enthusiastic kid saluting with high josh was randomly clicked by an ITBP Officer on 8 October morning," the ITBP tweeted, along with the video.

The little boy, wearing a sweatshirt and a pair of trousers, then salutes the personnel.

Namgyal responds to the commands of "Savdhaan (attention)" and "Vishram (at ease)".

The video has received over 17,000 views on Twitter, with over 800 retweets and 3,000-plus 'likes'.

Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar expressed interest in starting a scholarship corpus for Namgyal and sought his parents' details to send them money.

"I'm planning to help start a scholarship corpus for young warrior Namgyal by sending some money to his parents. Maybe @ITBP_official @lg_ladakh @JTNBJP can help with details of parents?" he tweeted.

Twitter user Meghna Girish wrote, "Can anyone any age do a more 'kadak' salute?"