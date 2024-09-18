Watch: Birthday Wish For Sunita Williams In Space Has A Mohammed Rafi Link

Sunita Williams, who is currently in the ISS, will celebrate her 59th birthday tomorrow (File)

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams received a special gift from a popular music company ahead of her 59th birthday- a rendition of legendary singer Mohd Rafi's birthday song 'Bar bar din ye aaye'. To celebrate Sunita Williams' 59th birthday, Saregama music company bunched together a group of musicians, singers and celebrities to wish her.

Saregama shared a post on Instagram captioned, "Come on India lets sing #HappyBirthdaySunita along with India's biggest icons and send our collective wishes to Astronaut Sunita Williams up in space. Use #HappyBirthdaySunita to post your videos and Tag @saregama_official".

In the video, film director Karan Johar wishes Sunita Williams for her birthday, followed by iconic singers Sonu Nigam, Shaan, Hariharan and Neeti Mohan singing Mohd Rafi's 'Bar bar din ye aaye' for her. The post also calls for people to make videos wishing Sunita Williams and share them with #HappyBirthdaySunita.

In another post on Saregama's Instagram, veteran actor Jeetendra Kapoor, who starred in the music video of the song, is seen singing it as the song plays in the background. The post is captioned, "The OG Star from the movie Farz, Jeetendra wishing in his own unique style."

In one more video, music icons such as Shankar Mahadevan, Anup Jalota, Salim Merchant, Ila Arun, Haricharan Seshadri and Shraddha Pandit are seen wishing Sunita Williams for her birthday with their versions of 'Bar bar din ye aaye'.

Sunita Williams, who is currently in the International Space Station, will celebrate her 59th birthday tomorrow. She, along with Barry Wilmore, went to the ISS onboard Crew Flight Test (CFT), the first-ever crewed mission of the Starliner capsule of Boeing, in June this year.

The mission was supposed to last a few days, however, due to technical glitches in the Boeing Starliner, their return was delayed. The Starliner has returned to Earth uncrewed, while Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore are expected to return in February next year onboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule.