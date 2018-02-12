Watch: Biker In Hyderabad Saved After Falling In A 20-Feet Deep Manhole

The man, whose name has not been revealed, was on his way home from office at about 6 pm, on February 8, when he fell into the open manhole, on a busy road in the heart of the city, right opposite the Telangana Secretariat.
A video which has gone viral, shows the bike lying next to the manhole, while passersby are crowding around the manhole. Some of them are trying to lower a thick rope and a ladder, in a bid to rescue the man.
After a while, he is seen coming out of the manhole in soiled clothes, visibly shaken and wobbling for a few minutes. Fortunately, he did not hurt his head, as he was wearing a helmet when he fell and got away with minor bruises.
The incident happened at the site where workers of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, had dug a pit on the road to carry out repair works.
It was in same area, in 2016, when a major portion of the road had caved in after heavy rain, causing embarrassment to the state government, which holds regular road safety campaigns.