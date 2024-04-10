Watch: Bengaluru Biker Gets Into Argument With Passenger Smoking In Auto, Police Responds

When the biker halted the auto to confront the passenger, an argument ensued between them

A verbal altercation erupted between a motorcyclist and an auto-rickshaw passenger over a cigarette in Bengaluru. X user Sheikh Moin alleged that the auto passenger holding a cigarette in his hand touched his leg while the 3-wheeler was passing by his 2-wheeler in JP Nagar 5th phase. When the biker halted the auto to confront the passenger, an argument ensued between them.

The auto passenger, meanwhile, asserted his right to smoke within the confines of his hired vehicle and accused the biker of seeking attention by filming them. In response, the motorcyclist sarcastically remarked, ''You are probably a celebrity (for me to film you)."

''This passenger in the auto was chilling out smoking in public while his hand was out of the auto which touched my leg while the auto driver passed by me. When questioned I was pushed aside almost crashed me to the footpath,'' Mr Moin wrote on X while sharing two videos of his altercation with the passenger.

In the video, the biker also accused the auto driver of not driving properly and almost crashing into his two-wheeler. He also rebuked him for allowing the passenger to smoke in the vehicle.

Watch the video here:

5:59pm 7th Apr - Jp nagar 5th phase

This passenger in auto was chilling out smoking in public while his hand was out of the auto which touch my leg while the auto driver passed by me.



When questioned I was pushed aside almost crashed me to footpath. @BlrCityPolicepic.twitter.com/aXm0iHdSQa — Sheikh moin (@sheikhenfield) April 7, 2024

The videos also prompted a response from Bengaluru City Police. Bengaluru Police asked for Mr Moin's number and later said that they had informed the matter to concerned police officers.

Noted, we have informed to concerned Police officers. — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್‌ BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) April 8, 2024

Meanwhile, the video has divided the internet, with people coming up with varied comments. While some said that people smoking in public places should be taught a lesson, others thought that the biker was making a big deal out of a seemingly trivial thing.

One user wrote, ''Biker should mind his business...why he is arguing with passenger .if he somkes let him pay fine.'' Another commented, ''Publicity stunt, they are showing that they have a helmet camera ,while they're on bike, they found no one to record an argument with them, So they caught a poor rickshaw driver and a single passenger with a cigarette, and even they show off that, they have all police numbers.''

A third said, ''Just a few sorry and thank you would have solved this situation then and there. From where I see, it's an ego clash. Nothing else.''

Smoking in public places and vehicles is prohibited by law in Bengaluru.