Watch: Bengali Actor And SpiceJet Crew's Flash Mob At Kolkata Airport

Monami Ghosh and the SpiceJet staff danced to the song Tapa Tini from the Bengali movie Belashuru.

Passengers at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata, were in for a treat recently, thanks to SpiceJet flight attendants who broke into a flash mob amid a regular day at work. And, they were joined in their spirited performance by Bengali actress Monami Ghosh.

A video of the flash mob was shared on social media and went viral in no time. The clip shows the actress and the SpiceJet crew dancing to the Bangla song Tapa Tini from the film Belashuru. The song in itself has created quite a buzz online after it was used for a folk dance challenge on Instagram.

The performance at the airport is part of a promotional campaign for the film that is currently running in theatres. A clip of the flash mob was shared on Instagram by Monami Ghosh. The video begins with the actress in the centre as the flight attendants dance around her in a circle. They soon join Monami Ghosh and match steps with her; with their hands around each other, reminiscent of traditional folk dances.

Sharing the video, Monani Ghosh said, “For the first time in Kolkata airport, a flash mob with all the SpiceJet Airlines ladies.”

Since the video was shared on May 19, it has acquired 505k views on Instagram.

A longer version of the performance was also shared on YouTube by Windows, the production house backing Belashuru. Along with the clip, a note said, “Belashuru has been touching the skies even from the ground. Thank you, Spicejet, for organising such an amazing flashmob, where the crew members participated and grooved to the beats of Tapa Tini and how."

Watch the complete video here:

Belashuru is a sequel to the 2015 hit, Bela Seshe. It was initially scheduled to release in May 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.