Watch: Australian Diplomat's Day Out To Discover Mumbai's History

On the occasion of Republic Day, an Australian diplomat toured Mumbai to discover the history of Mumbai and its story in India's freedom movement. Sharing a video on X, Christian Jack, the new Deputy Consular General at the Australian Consulate-General in Mumbai, takes a tour of south Mumbai to discover the city's history on Republic Day.

Standing outside Mani Bhavan, a museum dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi, Mr Jack wished Indians a "Happy Republic Day" and said January 26 happens to be Australia Day too. Mani Bhavan is a historical building where Mahatma Gandhi initiated the Non-Cooperation, Satyagraha, Swadeshi, Khadi and Khilafat movements against British rule.

"It was a fantastic tour, I learnt a lot about the rich history of the freedom movement that was created here. I'm driven and supported by Mahatma Gandhi but also by a large number of women who played a prominent role in India's freedom movement. It was a delightful tour and I learnt a lot about Mumbai but also about Mahatma Gandhi's life and the role he played in ensuring that today is celebrating its Republic Day," Mr Jack said.

The diplomat toured the city with Khaki Tours and visited some of the most historic places that have a deep-rooted connection with India's freedom struggle in Mumbai.

On India's 75th Republic Day, the nation witnessed a grand parade that not only celebrated its rich heritage but also showcased several groundbreaking firsts. From a display of home-grown weaponry to women-only contingents, this year's Republic Day Parade was a spectacle of innovation and inclusivity.

A significant highlight of the parade was the emphasis on women in various roles. A remarkable departure from the norm, the parade featured an all-women tri-services contingent from the Army, Navy, and Air Force marching down the historic Kartyva Path. This symbolic gesture not only underscores the strides made by women in the armed forces but also serves as a powerful message of gender inclusivity and empowerment.

In a momentous aviation debut, the Indian Air Force's C-295 medium transport aircraft graced the skies over Kartyvapath during the Republic Day flypast. The indigenously-built Tejas aircraft also took flight in a formation of four, showcasing India's prowess in aviation technology.