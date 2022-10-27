Watch: At Madhya Pradesh's 'Agnipath' Rallies, Mixed Response To 4-Year Tenure

For the recruitment of 'Agniveers' in Bhopal, flat race for the first batch started at 5am today

More than 44,000 candidates gathered in Bhopal late last night to participate in the recruitment drive for the country's defence forces under the 'Agnipath' scheme. Candidates from nine districts of Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal, are being allowed to participate in this current round of tests.

'Agnipath' is a pan-India merit-based recruitment scheme for enrolling soldiers, airmen and sailors. The scheme provides an opportunity for youth to serve in the regular cadre of the armed forces. All those recruited under the 'Agnipath' scheme will be called 'Agniveers'.

While there was a lot of resentment to the scheme all across the country, when the Union Cabinet approved it on June 14 this year, there were mixed reactions from the candidates that NDTV spoke to in Bhopal today.

Some of the candidates said they were happy to participate in the drive - even though the service tenure would only be for four years for most. Others said they were not happy with the four-year term and that it was a "gross injustice" towards the nation's youth.

'Agniveers' will be enrolled for a service duration of four years, including the training period. After four years, only 25 per cent of 'Agniveers' will be retained or re-enlisted in the regular cadre based on merit, willingness and medical fitness.

After the candidates congregated at the pre-marshalling area in Bhopal, the height check was conducted at 12.30am today. The candidates were then divided into batches. Flat race for the first batch commenced at 5am.

Speaking to NDTV, Vishal Rajput, one of the candidates, said he was happy with the arrangements. Pointing at the make-shift tents where the candidates were put up for the night, he said: "There's no problem as such."

Asked if he was unhappy since those selected would get a chance to serve in the defence forces for only four years, he said: "It doesn't make a difference, whether I'm recruited for four days or four years. Getting an opportunity to serve the nation is in itself a big deal for me."

His words were echoed by Shyam Singh Solanki, another candidate, who said: "The duration of the service doesn't really matter. For someone who is patriotic, even a year's service in the defence forces is good enough."

However, Abhishek Gaur from Raisen district told NDTV that though he was happy to be a part of the recruitment drive for 'Agniveers', the four-year term wasn't good enough. "This is going to have a negative impact on the youth because they won't know what to do once the four-year service term is over. This is a gross injustice to them," said Gaur for whom this is the second attempt at cracking the tests.

Another candidate, Sachin Vishwakarma, from Sehore district, said he was fully prepared for the tests and was happy with the arrangements.

Sunil Varma, who was appearing in the recruitment drive for the second time, told NDTV: "In a way this is very wrong, recruiting for only four years. What can a candidate do in just four years of service?"