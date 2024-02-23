Watch: Air India's New Inflight Safety Video Celebrates Rich Indian Culture

Each featured dance form presents a specific set of instructions

Tata Group-backed Air India today introduced a new inflight safety video, 'Safety Mudra', for passengers that is inspired by India's rich culture and its folk-art forms.

Sharing the video on X, Air India's post read, "For centuries, Indian classical dance and folk-art forms have served as a medium of storytelling and instruction. Today, they tell another story, that of inflight safety."

"Presenting Air India's new Safety Film, inspired by the rich and diverse dance traditions of India," it added.

The video has been meticulously crafted to engage passengers and showcase the diversity and depth of the Indian culture while delivering essential safety information, a statement from Air India read.

"The video integrates safety instructions with mudras or dance expressions in eight diverse dance forms-- Bharatnatyam, Bihu, Kathak, Kathakali, Mohiniyattam, Odissi, Ghoomar and Giddha-- from across the country," it stated.

Each featured dance form presents a specific set of instructions, providing information to passengers in an engaging and culturally immersive manner.

'Safety Mudras' has been developed in collaboration with the trio of Prasoon Joshi of McCann Worldgroup, musician Shankar Mahadevan, and film director Bharatbala.

"As a flagbearer of the country and a longstanding patron of Indian art and culture, Air India is delighted to present a work of art that is designed to deliver essential safety instructions while showcasing India's rich cultural diversity to travellers around the world. Our guests will find this inflight safety video to be more immersive and informative, and a warm welcome to India from the moment they step onboard," Campbell Wilson, CEO & MD, Air India, said.

The safety video will be initially accessible on Air India's recently introduced A350 aircraft, which is equipped with state-of-the-art inflight entertainment screens. It will be progressively deployed on other aircraft in Air India's fleet.