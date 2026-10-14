Watch: Air Force Chief Grooves To Garba Beats At Gujarat Navratri Event

Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh was seen grooving to the beats of Garba music at a Navratri event in Vadodara, Gujarat. A video circulating on social media shows him trying a few dance steps as people around him celebrated the festival.

Singh attended the third night of the United Way of Baroda Navratri Garba Mahotsav 2026. He was dressed in blue traditional attire with a dupatta. He joined the celebrations and tried a few Garba moves.

The video shows Singh enjoying the festive atmosphere at the annual event, which draws thousands of people. He was accompanied by a member of the organising committee and a security guard.

Social media users loved his innocent dance moves, with many calling him cool for joining the Garba celebrations.

One person commented, "The man who commands the skies, enjoying the colours of Gujarat." Another wrote, "He is the coolest!"

"Man after eating 11 airfields and bases," commented another user.

Some also jokingly pointed out that his Garba steps had a touch of Bhangra. One user remarked that no matter how hard a Punjabi tries, the Bhangra moves come naturally.

The United Way of Baroda Garba Mahotsav is one of Vadodara's prominent Navratri events and attracts large crowds for its traditional music and dance celebrations.

Several senior defence officials also attended the event with their families. These included Air Marshal P V Shivanand, head of the South Western Air Command, Air Commodore R S Bhandari of Air Force Station Vadodara, and retired Air Marshal Sunil Kashinath Vidhate.

The officials were welcomed by the organisers and invited to participate in the Maa Chandraghanta Aarti as part of the Navratri celebrations.

Sharad Navratri began on Sunday, October 11, and will end on Tuesday, October 20, with Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra.



