Watch: 98-Year-Old Man Released From Ayodhya Jail, Gets A Farewell From Jail Staff

98-year-old Ram Surat was released from Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya Jail after serving time in a case he was incarcerated for five years. The man was convicted under sections- 452, 323 and 352 IPC. Upon his release, the man got a farewell from the jail staffers. A video of it is going viral on the internet.

Posted by DG Prisons UP on Twitter, the video shows Ayodhya Jail's District Superintendent Shashikant Mishra Putrawat telling Ram Surat that police will drop him at his place. Further in the video, Mr Mishra can be seen escorting the elderly man to the car.

Along with the video, the caption when translated from Hindi reads, "Parhit Saris is not religion brother. No one came to take 98-year-old Shri Ramsurat ji on his release. Superintendent District Jail Ayodhya Mr Shashikant Mishra Putrawat sending home in his car."

Surat was set to get released on August 8, 2022, but on May 20, 2022, he was diagnosed with Covid-19 and was sent on parole for 90 days.

The video has amassed more than 2,000 views on Twitter and several comments. A user wrote, "In what case and why was he kept in jail? While leaving, they are told that they will go to the temple, which means they are the priests of the temple. Trembling hands are telling and age is telling that I am not capable of fighting any crime. Perhaps they must have stood firm for Sanatan Dharma, they were punished for it."

Another user wrote, "Justice and law and order should be ashamed that keeping a 98-year-old man in jail is neither justified nor human!"

The third user expressed, "I don't have words to express my feelings. Such a wonderful moment."

