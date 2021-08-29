Watch: 5-Year-Old Sings National Anthem In Army Uniform With Soldiers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had praised Esther Hnamte on Twitter last year

A five-year-old girl from Mizoram is getting showered with praises for her rendition of the national anthem in Army uniform, the video of which has gone viral on social media. Esther Hnamte has also caught the attention of Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and lakhs of people with her version of the anthem.

The child is seen singing the national anthem with the 3 Assam Rifles in Lunglei, Mizoram - also her hometown. Esther is seen wearing an Army uniform and saluting the flag as she sings alongside soldiers.

The nearly 2-minute-long video was shared by Zoramthanga and several other people. The video was uploaded on August 13, two days before the country's 75th Independence Day.

"Indian Army heard the viral singing of National Anthem by a 5 yr old girl named Esther Hnmate from Mizoram. They traced her & with army band recorded the National Anthem. Results were simply mesmerising. See the girl in uniform too," Air Marshal Anil Chopra (Retired) tweeted sharing the video.

Esther's video also features several picturesque shots of the northeastern state and local musicians are also seen playing various musical instruments in the background. The girl even marches alongside the soldiers in the video in her uniform.

Esther had gone viral last year when she sang a contemporary version of the national song "Vande Mataram". Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had praised the child on Twitter.

Mesmerizing Esther Hnamte, a 4-years-old kid from Lunglei, Mizoram singing

Maa Tujhe Salaam; Vande Mataram https://t.co/at40H8j3zvpic.twitter.com/O1Nq2LxACK — Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) October 30, 2020

"Adorable and admirable! Proud of Esther Hnamte for this rendition," the Prime Minister said of the girl's version of the national song.

Esther has over 5 lakh YouTube subscribers where she regularly uploads her renditions of various songs.