Watch: 2 kg Cocaine Hidden In Woman's Shoes At Mumbai Airport

An international drug trafficking ring was busted by the Narcotics Control Bureau after a South African woman was caught with 2 kgs of cocaine "meticulously concealed" in her shoes and bags at Mumbai airport on Sunday. A second woman was arrested after she confessed that she was to receive the drug consignment and distribute it in the city.

The bust was conducted after information about a consignment of drugs being smuggled into Mumbai by an international syndicate was gathered by NCB-Mumbai.

Analysis by the NCB revealed that the consignment would be transported by a South African woman named Marinda by air from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to Mumbai on Sunday. Officials identified Marinda at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and searched her belongings.

They found 2 kgs of "fine quality cocaine" in eight packets of varying sizes which were concealed in two pairs shoes and two purses by crafting special cavities.

During Marinda's interrogation she revealed that she was to deliver the consignment to a person in a hotel located at Andheri. Police then identified a Nigerian woman at the hotel after she "waited in the area with suspicious movement". During her interrogation, H Musa confessed that she was to receive the consignment from Marinda, and further distribute in Mumbai.

Officials said that corroborative evidence along with incriminating data was recovered from the women which indicated their association with the international drug trafficking syndicate which has its tentacles spread across various countries. The drug was sourced from South America, a hotbed for the illicit production of cocaine.