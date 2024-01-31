Warning Shots, Aerial Dominance: How Navy Rescued Vessels From Pirates

The MARCOS swiftly boarded the vessel and captured the hijackers.

The Indian Navy responded to a distress call from a hijacked vessel in the Indian Ocean Region and safely rescued 19 Pakistani crew members in an anti-piracy operation this week. INS Sumitra, a patrol vessel of the Indian Navy, conducted the operation to rescue fishing vessels, Al Naeem and FV Iman, from Somali pirates who had taken Iranian and Pakistani nationals hostage.

INS Sumitra, a Saryu-class patrol vessel, witnessed back-to-back action in less than 48 hours in the region. The warship was first deployed to rescue FV Iman and then ordered to rescue Al Naeem, an Iranian-flagged Fishing Vessel (FV). With MARCOS (Marine Commandos), a special forces unit of the Indian Navy, onboard INS Sumitra, the crew were safely rescued.

The Indian Navy released videos of the anti-piracy operation and how the MARCOS swiftly boarded the vessel and captured the hijackers.

Warning Shots

INS Sumitra was deployed 850 nautical miles (1,570 km) from the coast of Kochi, in the Southern Arabian Sea. The warship intercepted the vessel on January 29 and surrounded it. The aggressive posturing by INS Sumitra aimed to coerce pirates to surrender and leave the ship.

Warning shots were fired in the water to coerce the Somali pirates who had taken control of the vessel. Iranian and Pakistani crew were taken hostage for several days. The operation to release Al-Naeem happened just 36 hours after another Iranian-flagged vessel, FV Iman, was taken under control by the pirates.

Aerial Dominance

When warning shots didn't force the pirates to surrender, the Indian Navy deployed its Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv, which flew over the ship. A psychological tactic used by the Navy to create fear in the mind of the enemy to force a surrender. The Somali pirates were scared to see the Indian Navy and dumped their weapons when INS Sumitra approached closer.

Boarding Ops

The MARCOS, on board an inflatable tug boat, boarded the vessel and took control of the fishing vessel. Armed with Tavor TAR-21, an Israeli assault rifle and other combat gear, the MARCOS brought the pirates to their knees and disarmed them. No injuries were reported in the swift operation conducted by the Navy, which captured Kalashnikovs and several mobile and satellite phones from their possession.

The rescued Iranian and Pakistani nationals thanked the Indian Navy for rescuing them. A rescued crew member said, "The Somali pirates dumped their weapons after they saw the Indian Navy. They hijacked us for the last 12 days and the Navy came to rescue us."

Another rescued crew member said, "The Somalis kept us hostage since morning and they captured our men and the Iranians were already taken hostage. The Navy came and the pirates surrendered. We thank the Indian Navy."

INS Sumitra is deployed for anti-piracy operations along the east coast of Somalia and the Gulf of Aden. The Indian Navy is working with other partners in the region to keep the waters safe.