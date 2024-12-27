Waqf Panel Dissatisfied With Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan Responses

A parliamentary panel examining the Waqf Amendment Bill expressed dissatisfaction on Thursday over the responses given by Karnataka, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh about the status of Waqf properties in their respective states.

BJP member Jagdambika Pal, chairman of the Joint Committee on Waqf Amendment Bill, said the panel has given the representatives of the three states a fortnight to furnish their responses and would call them again to appear before it if required.

The committee has sought details about the Waqf properties in states, including their registration with the government, listing of the properties by their character - waqf by user or waqf by deed, the income generated by such properties and whether their nature can be changed.

Mr Pal said the committee will also tour Kolkata, Patna and Lucknow between January 18 and 20 to interact with various stakeholders there.

He said some members have also expressed their desire to visit Jammu and Kashmir and a decision in this regard will be taken after consulting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

"The responses given by the delegations of the three states were not satisfactory, we have given them 15 days time to furnish the responses and will call them again if required," he said.

Mr Pal said these states have not furnished the responses in the format specified by the Department of Minority Affairs.

Delhi's Food and Supply Minister Imran Hussain is scheduled to address the committee on Friday, followed by the recording of evidence by the representatives of the Delhi government.

The deposition of officials from the Congress-led Karnataka government comes in the wake of a row over claims by BJP leaders that over 1500 acres of land belonging to farmers in the state were being taken over by the Waqf board.

Mr Pal had visited Karnataka and interacted with the farmers who had received notices from the state government regarding encroachment over properties belonging to the Waqf Board.

The committee had also written to state governments seeking details of Waqf properties occupied by them in an unauthorised manner as per the Sachar panel report.

The UPA government constituted the Sachar Committee in 2005 to study the social, economic and educational status of the Muslim community in India.

The parliamentary panel was constituted on August 8, soon after the Waqf (Amendment) Bill was introduced in Lok Sabha.

Opposition parties have stridently criticised the amendments proposed by the bill in the existing Waqf Act, alleging that they violate the religious rights of Muslims. The ruling BJP has asserted that the amendments will bring transparency in the functioning of the waqf boards and make them accountable.

