Amid Bengal Tension, Stone-Throwing At Waqf Act Protest In Assam's Silchar

After West Bengal, protests against the Waqf Amendment Act in Assam witnessed violence today. A demonstration against the new law, which cleared the Parliament a week back, in Assam's Cachar district turned violent when a section of protesters threw stones at police. Security forces dispersed the mob to bring the situation in Silchar town under control.

The areas affected by the violence include Chamragudam, Berenga and old Lakhipur road areas in Silchar. The protest rally started this morning and was initially peaceful. The protesters carried placards and raised slogans that the Act was "anti-Islamic" and said they would intensify the movement if it were not withdrawn. Later, some unruly youths joined the rally and started throwing stones at police. The cops used lathicharge to disperse the mob.

Cachar police chief Numal Mahatta said police used "reasonable force" to disperse the mob. "At first, the rally was peaceful, but some troublemakers entered the rally and tried to create a law and order problem. But we controlled the situation. Around 300-400 people had gathered to protest against the Waqf Amendment Act. All perpetrators who tried to disturb the peace will be charged under the law."

A protester said they had organised a peaceful protest and condemned the stone-pelting. "We organised a peaceful rally against the Waqf Amendment Act at Silchar. We oppose the law because it is anti-Islamic. We condemn the stone pelting incident. We are not against the police and those who threw stones at the police won't be spared. If the police take action against them, we will be happy," a protester said.

Incidentally, Chief Minister Himanta Sarma had yesterday highlighted that there had been no untoward incident in Assam over the Waqf Amendment Act and thanked the Muslim community. At a media briefing yesterday, the Chief Minister said Assam had remained peaceful despite some protests against the law. He praised Assam Police too. "We had prior intelligence that yesterday, after Friday prayers, there could be large-scale protests related to the Waqf Act. Assam Police worked extensively over the last 5 days. We spoke to minority leaders and ensured that there was no incident of violence in Assam," he said.

Muslims in several parts of the country have hit the streets to protest against the Waqf Amendment Act. In West Bengal's Murshidabad, three people have been killed after protests against the law turned violent. The Calcutta High Court has ordered that central forces be deployed to keep the peace. In Tripura, several cops were injured during a clash between the police and protesters against the Act.

The Waqf Amendment Act introduces key changes to the law governing Waqf properties in the country. While the ruling BJP stresses that the law is aimed at streamlining the management of Waqf properties and boosting transparency, the Opposition and Muslim organisations have accused the Centre of eyeing Waqf properties and targeting the minority community.