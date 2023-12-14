'Wanted To Play Antakshari, But...': Chief Justice DY Chandrachud At Cultural Event

The Supreme Court organised a sports and cultural meet this week to build camaraderie between the judges and all the employees that work in the registry. The prize distribution ceremony was held on Wednesday where Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud awarded the winners and spoke about the importance of such events.

"It is a matter of happiness that the families of the registry employees also participate in this annual program. The registry is a family of 2,500 employees and when their families also participate, it becomes a big family," the Chief Justice said.

In a surprise announcement, the Chief Justice also announced a hike for all the employees of the registry. DY Chandrachud said that the move is usually made when a Chief Justice retires, but they wanted to incentivize the employees.

Asked if he wanted to participate in the events, the Chief Justice said that he was eager to sing but wasn't allowed to enroll for antakshari.

"You don't trust my voice but you trust my football playing," he said.

He also praised the musical chairs event, which he said the registry is good at as they play the game with judges every day.