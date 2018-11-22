Wanted Maoist Killed By Security Forces In Chhattisgarh

The woman was active as a commander of Peoples' Liberation Guerrilla Army platoon. (Representational)

A wanted Maoist was killed by security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma on Wednesday, police said.

"This happened in a forest near Chitalnar and Dondipadar villages, in which Military Platoon Commander Jyothi Muriyami was killed, state's Deputy Inspector General (anti-naxal operations) Sundarraj P," told news agency PTI.

"A team of state's District Reserve Guard (DRG) that was out on an anti-Naxal operation, reached the forest of Chitalnar and Dondipadar, located around 500 km away from the capital Raipur, when it came under heavy fire from a group of ultras that led to a gun-battle," he said.

The woman was active as a commander of Peoples' Liberation Guerrilla Army platoon and carried a bounty of Rs 8 lakh.

Further details are awaited as the search operation was still underway in the region, he added.