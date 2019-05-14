Wanted Jaish Terrorist Carrying 2 Lakh Reward Arrested In Srinagar

Delhi High Court had issued a non-bailable warrant against Abdul Majeed Baba in 2015.

A wanted Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist, Abdul Majeed Baba, has been arrested from Srinagar by a special team of Delhi police. He will be brought to Delhi today on remand for questioning.

The Jaish terrorist, carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head, was arrested on Saturday from Soura in downtown Srinagar, Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) said.

Abdul Majeed Baba, a resident of Magrepora district of Sopore, was involved in a shootout in 2007 between the Delhi Police and terrorists. Three terrorists from Jammu and Kashmir and one from Pakistan had escaped during the encounter.

While he was acquitted in the case by a lower court, Delhi High Court had issued a non-bailable warrant against him in 2015. Ahmed Sajad Lone, one of the terrorists who escaped with Abdul Majeed Baba, was arrested in April.

A team of the South-western range of the Special Cell of Delhi Police had been working to trace Abdul Majeed Baba.

He has been produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Srinagar and he will now be brought to Delhi for further probe.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.